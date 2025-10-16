Gold Price RISES Sharply Ahead of Diwali: Check 22k, 24k Gold Rates in Your City
Gold Price: Jewelry gold prices in Chennai have hit a new high, with the Diwali festival and international market changes cited as key reasons. While gold prices continue to rise, the price of silver has slightly decreased and stabilized
Ever-increasing gold price
Jewelry gold prices in Chennai have hit a new peak, with a gram now at ₹11,900. The upcoming Diwali festival and global market shifts are driving this surge.
Silver price rising
Silver prices have stabilized, with a slight dip to ₹206 per gram. While gold soars due to Diwali demand, silver's stability offers a different investment perspective.
Gold Price in Kolkata Today
₹1,30,770.00 per 10 Gram
Gold Price in Delhi Today
₹1,30,540.00 per 10 gram
