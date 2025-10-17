Gold Price RISES High Before Dhanteras: Check 22k, 24k Rates in Your City
Gold Price: Today, the price has increased again, which is quite a bit higher than yesterday. This report mentions the new prices of 22 and 24-carat gold in various major cities of the country, including Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Gold Price
Gold prices have been rising for months. Despite small dips, the trend is upward. Today, prices jumped again, higher than yesterday. Check out the latest rates in various cities.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata Rate
Today in Kolkata:
22 carat - 12,170/gram
24 carat - 13,277/gram
Yesterday in Kolkata:
22 carat - 11,865/gram
24 carat - 12,944/gram
35
Image Credit : Google
Chennai, Mumbai
Today in Chennai:
22 carat - 12,200/gram
24 carat - 13,309/gram
Today in Mumbai:
22 carat - 12,170/gram
24 carat - 13,277/gram
45
Image Credit : AI Meta
Delhi, Bengaluru
Delhi Prices:
22 carat: 12,145/gram
24 carat: 13,292/gram
Bengaluru Prices:
22 carat: 12,170/gram
24 carat: 13,277/gram
55
Image Credit : AI Meta
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Today in Ahmedabad:
22 carat - 12,175/gram
24 carat - 13,282/gram
Today in Kerala:
22 carat - 12,170/gram
24 carat - 13,277/gram
Latest Videos