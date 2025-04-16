Gold prices dip slightly but remain high: Check today's rates before buying
Gold prices dipped slightly on April 16th but remain high. If you're planning to buy jewelry, it's essential to know the current rates. Check today's gold prices in your city.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 10:37 AM
Today's Gold Price in Delhi
22 Carat- ₹87,340 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,320 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Mumbai
22 Carat- ₹87,190 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,170 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 Carat- ₹87,190 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,170 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Chennai
22 Carat- ₹87,190 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,170 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Chandigarh
22 Carat- ₹87,340 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,320 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Surat
22 Carat- ₹88,240 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,220 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Jaipur
22 Carat- ₹87,340 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,320 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Indore
22 Carat- ₹87,240 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,220 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Lucknow
22 Carat- ₹87,340 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,320 per 10 grams
Today's Gold Price in Patna
22 Carat- ₹87,240 per 10 grams 24 Carat- ₹95,220 per 10 grams
