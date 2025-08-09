- Home
Gold prices keep rising, making it tough to buy. But there's a small drop this weekend. What are Saturday's rates? Check out prices in major cities, including Kolkata.
Kolkata Gold Prices Today
18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7728 (down ₹21). 10 grams: ₹77280 (down ₹210). 100 grams: ₹772800 (down ₹2100).
22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9445 (down ₹25). 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250). 100 grams: ₹944500 (down ₹2500).
24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10304 (down ₹27). 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270). 100 grams: ₹1030400 (down ₹2700).
Hyderabad Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).
Delhi Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94600 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103190 (down ₹270).
Mumbai Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).
Patna Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94500 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103090 (down ₹270).
Jaipur Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94600 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103190 (down ₹270).
Chennai Gold Prices Today
22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹94450 (down ₹250).
24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹103040 (down ₹270).