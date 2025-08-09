Image Credit : our own

Gold prices keep rising, making it tough to buy. But there's a small drop this weekend. What are Saturday's rates? Check out prices in major cities, including Kolkata.

Kolkata Gold Prices Today

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7728 (down ₹21). 10 grams: ₹77280 (down ₹210). 100 grams: ₹772800 (down ₹2100).