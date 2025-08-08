Gold price RISES on August 8: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices in Chennai jumped ₹70 per gram to ₹9,470, and ₹560 per sovereign to ₹75,760. Silver also saw a slight increase. Prices are subject to change based on global trends and US relations
Gold Increased on Friday!
Gold and silver prices saw a slight increase in Chennai. The continuous rise in gold prices throughout the week has worried the public, especially those planning weddings and other special occasions. Despite this, jewelers report that sales haven't decreased due to Varalakshmi Vratham and the Friday sentiment.
Gold Prices Soared for a Week!
Gold prices in Chennai rose by ₹70 per gram to ₹9,470. The sovereign price increased by ₹560 to ₹75,760, nearing ₹76,000. Silver also saw a rise of ₹1 per gram to ₹126, with 1 kg of silver bar costing ₹126,000.
Next Week's Gold Price Forecast
Global trends and US relations impact Indian markets. Market experts suggest that gold prices might fall if the US announces tax relaxations.
