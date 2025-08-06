Gold price RISES again on August 6: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Gold prices are constantly changing, sometimes nearing a lakh, sometimes decreasing. At the start of the month, prices rose again. They've been steadily climbing for the past few months, with occasional dips that haven't been substantial. Today, prices shifted again, increasing significantly from yesterday. Here's a quick look at the rates in different cities.
Today's gold rate in Kolkata:
22 carat - ₹9380 per gram
24 carat - ₹10233 per gram
Yesterday's gold rate in Kolkata:
22 carat - ₹9370 per gram
24 carat - ₹10222 per gram
Today's gold rate in Chennai:
22 carat - ₹9380 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,233 per gram
Today's gold rate in Mumbai:
22 carat - ₹9380 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,233 per gram
Today's gold rate in Delhi:
22 carat - ₹9395 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,248 per gram
Today's gold rate in Bangalore:
22 carat - ₹9380 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,233 per gram
Today's gold rate in Ahmedabad:
22 carat - ₹9385 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,238 per gram
Today's gold rate in Jaipur:
22 carat - ₹9395 per gram
24 carat - ₹10,248 per gram