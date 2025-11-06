Gold Price RISES Slightly On November 6th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices jumped again on Thursday. On November 6th, putting more pressure on the middle class, what's the selling price of the yellow metal? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Gold prices jumped again on Thursday, Nov 6. Today in Kolkata: 18-carat gold is ₹9,143/gram (up ₹32), ₹91,430/10 grams (up ₹320), and ₹914,300/100 grams (up ₹3,200).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat – 1 gram gold is ₹11,175, up by ₹40. 10 grams are ₹111,750, up by ₹400. 24 carat – 1 gram is ₹12,191, up by ₹43. 10 grams are ₹121,910, up by ₹430.
Hyderabad gold price (10g): 22K at ₹91,430, 24K at ₹111,750. Patna gold price (10g): 22K at ₹111,800, 24K at ₹121,960. Prices are up from yesterday.
Mumbai gold price (10g): 22K at ₹91,430, 24K at ₹111,750. Delhi gold price (10g): 22K at ₹111,900, 24K at ₹122,060. All prices have increased since yesterday.
Jaipur gold price (10g): 22K at ₹111,900, 24K at ₹122,060. Chennai gold price (10g): 22K at ₹112,500, 24K at ₹122,730. Prices are up from yesterday.