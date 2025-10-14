Gold prices in India have surged to a record high of Rs 1.28 lakh per 10 grams. This rally is fueled by a combination of strong festive season buying and global uncertainties, reinforcing gold's status as a preferred safe-haven asset for investors.

Gold prices in India continued their upward climb on Tuesday (October 14), reaching a record Rs 1.28 lakh per 10 grams. The surge comes as festive buying intensifies and global uncertainties push investors toward the safety of the yellow metal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to market data, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 12,668 per gram, up by Rs 32, while 22-carat gold rose to Rs 11,495 per gram, gaining Rs 30. 18-carat gold also witnessed a rise, trading at Rs 9,405 per gram, up by Rs 24 from the previous day.

Festive Cheer and Global Fears Fuel the Rally

The latest surge follows a steady rally seen since the beginning of October. Analysts say the spike was initially triggered by concerns over a potential US government shutdown and ongoing geopolitical tensions, which led to a rise in global gold demand.

Back home, the festive season in India—marked by Dussehra, Karva Chauth, and Diwali—has further boosted demand for both investment-grade gold and jewellery purchases.

Experts: ‘Gold Regains Its Shine as a Safe-Haven Asset’

Market analysts point to a mix of global and domestic factors driving the price rally. “With geopolitical tensions, inflation worries, and festive demand peaking, gold is regaining its shine as a preferred safe-haven asset,” said a commodities expert.

The metal has historically performed well during periods of economic uncertainty, acting as a reliable hedge against inflation and currency volatility.