Image Credit : Pixabay

Gold prices in Jalgaon hit a record high on Tuesday, with 24-carat gold reaching ₹113,197 per 10 grams, including GST. Prices have been steadily rising, with a jump of nearly ₹1,500 in a single day. The price on September 1 was ₹108,459, increasing by ₹4,738 by September 9. While rising prices are causing concern among consumers, jewelers say that large investors are still turning to gold.

Gold Rate in Kolkata

₹ 1,05,000

Gold Rate in Chennai

₹ 1,05,000

Gold Rate in Delhi

₹ 1,05,000



Gold Rate in Mumbai

₹ 1,05,000