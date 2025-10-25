Gold Price RISES Again During Weekend: Check 22k, 24k Rates In Your City
Gold prices increased again on Saturday. What is the selling price of the yellow metal on October 25th? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
15
Image Credit : Google
Gold price on October 25th
Gold prices surged again on Saturday. In Kolkata today, 18-carat gold is ₹9,422 per gram (up by ₹94) and ₹94,220 per 10 grams (up by ₹940).
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Google
Today's gold price in Kolkata
Kolkata: 22-carat is ₹11,515/g (up ₹115) & ₹115,150/10g (up ₹1,150). 24-carat is ₹12,556/g (up ₹125) & ₹125,560/10g (up ₹1,250).
35
Image Credit : Unsplash
Gold price on October 25th
Hyderabad: 22ct ₹115150, 24ct ₹125560. Patna: 22ct ₹115150, 24ct ₹125670. Prices per 10g, showing a significant increase from yesterday.
45
Image Credit : Unsplash
Gold price on October 25th
Mumbai: 22ct ₹115,150, 24ct ₹125,560. Delhi: 22ct ₹115,300, 24ct ₹125,770. All prices are per 10 grams and reflect a significant jump from yesterday.
55
Image Credit : Pixabay
Gold price on October 25th
Jaipur: 22ct ₹115,300, 24ct ₹125,770. Chennai: 22ct ₹115,150, 24ct ₹125,560. All prices are per 10 grams, showing a notable increase from the previous day.
Latest Videos