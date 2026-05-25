DP World's Mundra terminal could add USD 9.2 billion to India's GDP by 2035, says an Oxford Economics report. It highlights the terminal's role in boosting trade, exports, and employment, contributing USD 128.9 million to GDP in 2024.

DP World's Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) could contribute an additional USD 9.2 billion to India's GDP by 2035 through enhanced shipping connectivity and trade growth, according to a report by Oxford Economics.

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Economic Impact and Connectivity

The report highlighted that the terminal, operated by DP World at Mundra in Gujarat, is playing a growing role in strengthening India's trade connectivity, supporting exports, generating employment and improving logistics efficiency across western and northern India. Commissioned in 2003 as India's first greenfield container terminal at a non-major port, MICT has handled more than 19 million containers so far, including 1.4 million TEU in 2024. The terminal currently connects India to 73 global ports and handles ultra-large container vessels of up to 19,200 TEU.

According to the report, MICT contributed USD 128.9 million to India's GDP in 2024, including USD 118.8 million within Gujarat. The terminal also supported around 1,880 jobs nationwide, including 1,240 jobs in Gujarat, while driving economic activity across logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail and services. The study further projected that improved shipping connectivity through the terminal could drive an additional USD 6.4 billion in exports by 2035. The report said the terminal's multimodal rail connectivity across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi has helped improve supply chain efficiency and enabled Indian businesses to access global markets more effectively.

Workforce Inclusion and Community Development

The study also highlighted workforce participation and inclusion at the terminal ecosystem. Nearly one in four jobs linked to the terminal are held by women, while around 10 per cent of employees are under the age of 25. DP World said it is also investing in education, healthcare and skill development initiatives around Mundra. Under its 'Kal Ki Kaksha' programme implemented with Pratham Infotech Foundation, digital learning support was extended to 3,643 students across 17 schools in 2024. The company's Pragati Scholarship Programme, run in partnership with Yuva Unstoppable, is supporting 237 girls, while two mobile medical vans operated with the Wockhardt Foundation are providing healthcare services to nearly 20,000 people annually.

Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, DP World Subcontinent (India), said, "When infrastructure is built for scale, efficiency and connectivity, it becomes a powerful driver of both economic growth and social progress. At DP World Mundra, we are enabling faster, more reliable trade while creating better jobs, building skills and expanding opportunities for businesses and communities."

The Oxford Economics report said the impact of MICT extends beyond port operations and includes support for trade, employment generation, exports and community development across Gujarat and other regions. (ANI)