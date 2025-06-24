Gold price FALLS today on June 24: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold Price Today: Gold prices saw a slight dip of Rs 10 in early trading on Tuesday, June 24th. According to the Good Returns website, 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 1,00,680 per 10 grams. Let's check out the gold rates in 10 major cities
| Published : Jun 24 2025, 09:40 AM
1 Min read
What's the price of 10 grams of gold in New Delhi today?
22 Carat- Rs 92,440 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,680 per 10 grams
What's the price of 10 grams of gold in Mumbai today?
22 Carat- Rs 92,290 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,680 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Kolkata today?
22 Carat- Rs 92,290 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,680 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Bengaluru today?
22 Carat- Rs 92,290 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,680 per 10 grams
What's the price of 10 grams of gold in Ahmedabad today?
22 Carat- Rs 92,340 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,730 per 10 grams
What's the price of 10 grams of gold in Jaipur today?
22 Carat- Rs 92,440 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,830 per 10 grams
What's the gold rate in Lucknow on June 24th?
22 Carat- Rs 92,440 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,830 per 10 grams
What's the price of 10 grams of gold in Patna today?
22 Carat- Rs 92,340 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,730 per 10 grams
What's the price of 10 grams of gold in Chandigarh on June 24th?
22 Carat- Rs 92,440 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 1,00,830 per 10 grams
What's the price of 10 grams of gold in Bhopal on June 24th?
22 Carat- Rs 91,550 per 10 grams
24 Carat- Rs 99,870 per 10 grams
