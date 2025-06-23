Gold price FALLS on June 23: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in India
24 Carat Gold Price: Gold prices have dipped slightly amidst monsoon showers but remain above ₹1 lakh. Check today’s June 23 rates for 10 grams of gold in Delhi, UP, and Bihar.
| Published : Jun 23 2025, 08:59 AM
110
Image Credit : Gemini
What's the price of 10g gold in New Delhi today?
22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams
210
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in Maharashtra today?
22 Carat- ₹92,340 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,740 per 10 grams
310
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in West Bengal today?
22 Carat- ₹92,340 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,740 per 10 grams
410
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in Chennai today?
22 Carat- ₹92,340 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,740 per 10 grams
510
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in Gujarat today?
22 Carat- ₹92,390 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,790 per 10 grams
610
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in Rajasthan today?
22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams
710
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in MP today?
22 Carat- ₹92,390 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,790 per 10 grams
810
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in UP today?
22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams
910
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in Punjab today?
22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams
1010
Image Credit : our own
What's the price of 10g gold in Bihar today?
22 Carat- ₹92,390 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,790 per 10 grams
