Gold price FALLS slightly today, May 15: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Check today's gold prices in Kolkata and other Indian cities before buying. Find the latest rates for 22 and 24 carat gold
| Published : May 15 2025, 09:57 AM
1 Min read
Gold prices are high, making it a significant purchase for the middle class. Check for price fluctuations before buying. Find out today's rates in major Indian cities.
Kolkata gold rates: 22 Carat - ₹8804/gram (₹1 less than yesterday), ₹88040/10g, ₹880400/100g
24 Carat gold in Kolkata: ₹9605/gram (₹1 less than yesterday), ₹96050/10g, ₹960500/100g
18 Carat gold in Kolkata: ₹7213/gram (₹1 less than yesterday), ₹72130/10g, ₹721300/100g
Today's gold rates in Mumbai: 22 Carat - ₹88040/10 grams, 24 Carat - ₹96050/10 grams
Today's gold rates in Delhi: 22 Carat - ₹88190/10 grams, 24 Carat - ₹96200/10 grams
Today's gold rates in Hyderabad: 22 Carat - ₹88040/10 grams, 24 Carat - ₹96050/10 grams
Today's gold rates in Jaipur: 22 Carat - ₹88190/10 grams, 24 Carat - ₹96200/10 grams
Today's gold rates in Chennai: 22 Carat - ₹88040/10 grams, 24 Carat - ₹96050/10 grams
