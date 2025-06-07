Gold price FALLS slightly on June 7th: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Gold Price Today: Planning to buy gold this weekend? Good news! Prices have dipped slightly in most cities across India, from Delhi to Surat. Find out Saturday, June 7th's gold rate in your city
| Published : Jun 07 2025, 08:40 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Gemini
What's the gold price in Delhi today?
22 Carat- ₹91,440 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,740 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Meta AI
What's the gold price in Mumbai today?
22 Carat- ₹91,290 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,590 per 10 grams
Image Credit : ChatGPT
What's the gold price in Kolkata today?
22 Carat- ₹91,290 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,590 per 10 grams
Image Credit : ChatGPT
What's the gold price in Chennai today?
22 Carat- ₹91,290 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,590 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Freepik@wut.anunai
What's the gold price in Surat today?
22 Carat- ₹91,340 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,640 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Freepik@3DdarkZone
What's the gold price in Jaipur today?
22 Carat- ₹91,440 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,740 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Freepik@muhammadanjum22wb
What's the gold price in Indore today?
22 Carat- ₹91,340 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,640 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Freepik
What's the gold price in Lucknow today?
22 Carat- ₹91,440 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,740 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Ayodhya today?
22 Carat- ₹91,440 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,740 per 10 grams
Image Credit : our own
What's the gold price in Patna today?
22 Carat- ₹91,340 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,640 per 10 grams
