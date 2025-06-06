Gold price RISES on June 6th: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold Price Today, June 6: Gold prices in Delhi, Jaipur reached record highs on Friday, June 6. The price of 1 tola of gold neared 1 lakh. Similar trends are seen in other cities across India. Check out latest rates for 22, 24 carat gold in top cities
| Published : Jun 06 2025, 09:04 AM
110
Image Credit : Gemini
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Delhi?
22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola
210
Image Credit : Gemini
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Mumbai?
22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola
310
Image Credit : Meta AI
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Kolkata?
22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola
410
Image Credit : Gemini
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Chennai?
22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola
510
Image Credit : Gemini
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Ahmedabad?
22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola
610
Image Credit : Gemini
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Jaipur?
22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola
710
Image Credit : Freepik@3DdarkZone
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Bhopal?
22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola
810
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Lucknow?
22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola
910
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Varanasi?
22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola
1010
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Today's 1 Tola Gold Price in Patna?
22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola
