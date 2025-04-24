Gold price FALLS before Akshay Tritiya: Check 24k gold rate in your city
Gold and silver prices continue to decline in India. Check today's rates for 22 and 24 carat gold and silver across major cities
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 09:58 AM
Gold prices have been declining after crossing the one lakh mark. On Wednesday, the price of 24 carat gold decreased by Rs. 3,000. Today, the gold price has decreased again.
Today's gold and silver prices in India. Find out the latest rates for 22 and 24 carat gold and silver.
22 Carat Gold Price in India Today: 1 gram: Rs. 9,014, 8 grams: Rs. 72,112, 10 grams: Rs. 90,140, 100 grams: Rs. 9,01,400
24 Carat Gold Price in India Today: 1 gram: Rs. 9,834, 8 grams: Rs. 78,672, 10 grams: Rs. 98,340, 100 grams: Rs. 9,83,400
18 Carat Gold Price in India Today: 1 gram: Rs. 7,375, 8 grams: Rs. 59,000, 10 grams: Rs. 73,750, 100 grams: Rs. 7,37,500
Gold prices in major Indian cities (22 carat, 10 grams): Chennai: Rs. 90,140, Delhi: Rs. 90,290, Mumbai: Rs. 90,140, Bangalore: Rs. 90,140, Hyderabad: Rs. 90,140, Pune: Rs. 90,140, Vadodara: Rs. 90,190, Nagpur: Rs. 90,140
Silver Price in India Today: Silver prices have also decreased. 10 grams: Rs. 1,009, 100 grams: Rs. 10,090, 1000 grams: Rs. 1,00,900
