Gold surges ahead 1 lakh market: Check rates for April 23
Gold and Silver Price Today: The price of 24 carat gold in India has crossed the 1 lakh rupee mark. The price of 22 carat gold is also around one lakh. Here is the information on gold prices in major cities of the country
| Published : Apr 23 2025, 08:47 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
18
Gold rate
The price of 24 carat gold in the country has crossed 1 lakh rupees. The price of 22 carat gold is also around one lakh. Here is the information on gold prices in major cities of the country.
28
Gold
In India, gold is not just seen as an investment. Gold is given special importance in any auspicious ceremony. Buying gold at a wedding is also a symbol of prestige. Let's see what the price of gold and silver is today.
38
Kolkata
24 Carat Gold Price in Kolkata today is 99,380 for 10 grams.
48
Delhi
22 Carat Gold Price in Delhi today is 98,600 for 10 grams.
58
Chennai
24k Carat Gold Price in Chennai today is 97,550
68
Bengaluru
Gold Price in Bangalore today is for 10 grams of 24k is 95,870
78
Silver Price
Silver Price in the country today for 1kg of pure Silver is 111,000
88
Gold Importance
If there is a daughter in the house, parents save every penny to buy gold. It is the dream of every parent to buy gold ornaments and give them as a gift to their daughter. Therefore, it is important to know the price of gold and silver before buying.
Top Stories