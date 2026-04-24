- Home
- Business
- Gold Price Falls Again Before 2nd Phase Elections In Bengal; Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Falls Again Before 2nd Phase Elections In Bengal; Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices were rising non-stop for the last few months, but today there's some relief. Prices have finally come down a little. This report has the latest 22 and 24 carat gold rates for major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai
110
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price
Gold prices change every day. For the last few months, the rates have been climbing steadily. Even when they fell, it wasn't by much. Today, however, prices have changed again, dropping a fair bit from yesterday. Let's take a quick look at the rates in different cities.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
210
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Gold Price
In Kolkata today, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹14,020 per gram, while 24 carat is at ₹15,295. This is a drop from yesterday's prices, which were ₹14,075 for 22 carat and ₹15,355 for 24 carat gold.
310
Image Credit : Getty
Chennai, Mumbai Price
In Chennai today, 22 carat gold costs ₹14,100 per gram, and 24 carat is ₹15,382. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the price for 22 carat gold is ₹14,020 per gram, and for 24 carat, it is ₹15,295.
410
Image Credit : Getty
Delhi, Bengaluru Price
Let's check the rates in Delhi. Today, 22 carat gold is selling for ₹14,035 per gram, and 24 carat is at ₹15,310. In Bengaluru, the price for 22 carat is ₹14,020 per gram, while 24 carat is ₹15,295.
510
Image Credit : Asianet News
Ahmedabad Price
Moving to Ahmedabad, the price for 22 carat gold is ₹14,025 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹15,300. Down in Kerala, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹14,020 per gram, and 24 carat is at ₹15,295.
610
Image Credit : Getty
Hyderabad, Jaipur Gold
In Hyderabad, you'll pay ₹14,020 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹15,295 for 24 carat. In Jaipur, the rates are slightly different: ₹14,0255 for 22 carat and ₹15,310 for 24 carat.
710
Image Credit : Getty
Nagpur Price
Let's look at Nagpur's gold rates. Today, 22 carat gold is ₹14,020 per gram, and 24 carat is ₹15,295. In Patna, the price for 22 carat is ₹14,025 per gram, while 24 carat is ₹15,300.
810
Image Credit : Getty
Lucknow, Madurai
In Lucknow, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹14,035 per gram, and 24 carat is at ₹15,310. Further south in Madurai, the rate for 22 carat is ₹14,100 per gram, and for 24 carat, it is ₹15,382.
910
Image Credit : Getty
Surat, Bhubaneshwar
In Surat today, the price for 22 carat gold is ₹14,025 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹15,300. Over in Bhubaneswar, 22 carat gold costs ₹14,020 per gram, and 24 carat is priced at ₹15,295.
1010
Image Credit : Getty
Chandigarh
Finally, let's check Chandigarh, where 22 carat gold is ₹14,035 per gram and 24 carat is ₹15,310. In Vadodara, the rate for 22 carat is ₹14,025 per gram, and for 24 carat, it is ₹15,300.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos