Gold Price FALLS Again After Diwali: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today: The gold rates have changed even before Diwali festival wrapped up! Do you know how much yellow metal is selling for on November 10? Based on updates until 12 PM, find out the current prices for 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kolkata
Today's Gold Rate
Gold Price Today: The gold rates have changed even before the Diwali festival wrapped up! After jumping for two consecutive days, do you know how much the yellow metal is selling for on November 10? Based on updates until 12 PM, find out the current prices for 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Kolkata and other major Indian cities right now.
24 Carat Gold Price Today in Kolkata
24 Carat - The price of 1 gram of gold is Rs 14,411, dropping by Rs 49 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,110, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is Rs 14,41,100, dropping by Rs 4,900 from yesterday.
22 Carat Gold Price Today in Kolkata
22 Carat - The price of 1 gram of gold is Rs 13,210, dropping by Rs 45 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,100, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is Rs 13,21,000, dropping by Rs 4,500 from yesterday.
18 Carat Gold Price Today in Kolkata
18 Carat - The price of 1 gram of gold is Rs 10,808, dropping by Rs 37 from yesterday. The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,080, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday. The price of 100 grams of gold is Rs 10,80,800, dropping by Rs 3,700 from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price in Delhi
24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,260, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.
22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,250, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.
18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,230, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price in Hyderabad
24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,110, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.
22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,100, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.
18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,080, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price in Jaipur
24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,260, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.
22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,250, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.
18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,230, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price in Mumbai
24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,110, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.
22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,100, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.
18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,080, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price in Patna
24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,160, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.
22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,150, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.
18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,130, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.
Today's Gold Price in Chennai
24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,110, dropping by Rs 550 from yesterday.
22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,100, dropping by Rs 510 from yesterday.
18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,100, dropping by Rs 430 from yesterday.
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