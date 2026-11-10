24 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,44,260, dropping by Rs 490 from yesterday.

22 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,32,250, dropping by Rs 450 from yesterday.

18 Carat - The price per 10 grams of gold is Rs 1,08,230, dropping by Rs 370 from yesterday.