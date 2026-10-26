The bullion market shocked buyers today. Gold prices took an upward path on Monday after falling for several days. The Hyderabad market recorded a Rs 170 hike for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, bringing the price to Rs 1,42,750. The 22-carat gold price also increased by Rs 150 to reach Rs 1,30,850 per 10 grams.

Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam markets show similar price trends. This sudden hike disappoints buyers who expected a price drop before the festival. However, international developments, investor purchases, and dollar movements will decide the future price trends.