State Bank of India inducts 5,783 Junior Associates to strengthen branch banking services nationwide, the bank announced on Thursday.

The recruitment aims to bolster customer service and branch operations across various States and Union Territories.

Recruitment Process Overview

According to a press release from SBI, the bank has hired over 18,000 new employees across different roles and grades during the current fiscal year. The selection process for these positions saw 9,00,771 candidates applying for the vacancies. Following the Preliminary Examinations in September 2025, the bank shortlisted 1,20,006 candidates for the Main Examination held in November 2025.

Major Talent Induction Drive

"With this latest round of recruitment, the Bank has added over 18,000 new employees to its workforce across roles and grades during the current fiscal year - marking one of its most expansive talent induction drives in recent years," the release noted.

Future Growth and Hiring Strategy

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said, "The induction of the fresh talent pool underscores our sustained commitment to strengthening frontline capabilities and elevating customer experience nationwide. As we chart our path to doubling our total business to Rs 200 lakh crore over the next five to six years, we intend to onboard around 16,000 employees annually to power this growth journey. By building a future-ready, digitally skilled workforce, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering superior, technology-led banking experience with trust and consistency."

Commitment to Workforce and Customer Experience

The release stated that SBI remains committed to creating meaningful employment opportunities and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals while delivering superior service standards to its customers.

"The large-scale hiring initiative underscores SBI's continued focus on strengthening its frontline workforce and enhancing customer experience across its extensive branch network nationwide," the release said. (ANI)