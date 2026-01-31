Gold Price DROPS Today Before Budget on January 31: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price: The price of gold has dropped quite a bit. After a continuous price hike, on January 31, 2026, what is the selling price of the yellow metal? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Gold prices dropped significantly at the weekend. After a steady rise, what's the rate on Jan 31, 2026? 18 Carat: 1g is ₹12044 (up ₹646), 10g is ₹120440 (up ₹6460).
22 Carat: 1g is ₹14720 (up ₹790), 10g is ₹147200 (up ₹7900). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹16058 (up ₹862), 10g is ₹160580 (up ₹8620).
Hyderabad: 10g 22K is ₹147200 (up ₹7900), 24K is ₹160580 (up ₹8620). Patna: 10g 22K is ₹147250 (up ₹7900), 24K is ₹160630 (up ₹8620).
Mumbai: 10g 22K is ₹147200 (up ₹7900), 24K is ₹160580 (up ₹8620). Delhi: 10g 22K is ₹147350 (up ₹7900), 24K is ₹160730 (up ₹8620).
Jaipur: 10g 22K is ₹147350 (up ₹7900), 24K is ₹160730 (up ₹8620). Chennai: 10g 22K is ₹150250 (up ₹2750), 24K is ₹163910 (up ₹4420).
