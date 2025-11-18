Gold Price FALLS on November 18: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices fell again on Tuesday. On November 18th, bringing a smile to the middle class, what is the selling price of the yellow metal? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Gold prices dropped again on Tuesday, Nov 18. In Kolkata, 18 Carat gold is ₹9,274/gram (down ₹131) and ₹92,740/10 grams (down ₹1,310).
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1g is ₹11,335 (down ₹160), 10g is ₹1,13,350 (down ₹1,600). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹12,366 (down ₹174), 10g is ₹1,23,660 (down ₹1,740).
Hyderabad 10g gold: 22K at ₹1,13,350 (down ₹1,600), 24K at ₹1,23,660 (down ₹1,740). Jaipur 10g gold: 22K at ₹1,13,500 (down ₹1,600), 24K at ₹1,23,810 (down ₹1,740).
Mumbai 10g gold: 22K at ₹1,13,350 (down ₹1,600), 24K at ₹1,23,660 (down ₹1,740). Delhi 10g gold: 22K at ₹1,13,500 (down ₹1,600), 24K at ₹1,23,810 (down ₹1,740).
Chennai 10g gold: 22K at ₹1,14,000 (down ₹1,400), 24K at ₹1,24,370 (down ₹1,520). Patna 10g gold: 22K at ₹1,13,400 (down ₹1,600), 24K at ₹1,23,710 (down ₹1,740).