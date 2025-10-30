Gold Price DROPS Sharply On October 30: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices dropped again on Thursday. What's the selling price of the yellow metal on October 30th? Find out the prices of 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices fell again on Thursday, Oct 30. In Kolkata, 18-carat gold is now ₹9,037/gram (down ₹143) and ₹90,370/10 grams (down ₹1,430).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22-carat gold: 1g is ₹11,045 (down ₹175), 10g is ₹110,450 (down ₹1,750). 24-carat gold: 1g is ₹12,049 (down ₹191), 10g is ₹120,490 (down ₹1,910).
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices in Hyderabad and Patna today. 22K gold is down by ₹1,750 per 10g. 24K and 18K gold prices have also seen a significant drop in both cities.
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices in Mumbai and Delhi today. 22K gold is down by ₹1,750 per 10g in both cities. 24K and 18K gold prices have also seen a significant drop.
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices in Jaipur and Chennai today. 22K gold is down by ₹1,750 per 10g. 24K and 18K gold prices have also seen a significant drop in both cities.
