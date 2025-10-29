Gold Price RISES On October 29: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have shifted again, rising from yesterday's rates. Here's a list of the current 22 and 24-carat gold prices in major Indian cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi
15
Image Credit : Tanishq
Gold Price
Gold prices change every day. The price has increased again today, rising from yesterday. Here's a quick look at how much gold costs in different cities.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Kolkata
Kolkata Today: 22K - 11,145/gram, 24K - 12,154/gram. Yesterday: 22K - 11,075/gram, 24K - 12,082/gram.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
Gold Price in Chennai
Chennai: 22K - 11,210/gram, 24K - 12,229/gram. Mumbai: 22K - 11,145/gram, 24K - 12,158/gram.
45
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Gold Price in Delhi
Delhi: 22K - 11,160/gram, 24K - 12,173/gram. Bengaluru: 22K - 11,145/gram, 24K - 12,158/gram.
55
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price In Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad: 22K - 11,150/gram, 24K - 12,163/gram. Kerala: 22K - 11,145/gram, 24K - 12,158/gram.
Latest Videos