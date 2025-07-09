Gold Price DROPS on July 9: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold jewelry prices have dropped significantly in Chennai. India and China are the largest gold consumers
Gold Price Falls!
Price Details
Gold prices in Chennai have decreased by ₹60 per gram, selling at ₹9,000 per gram and ₹72,000 per sovereign (8 grams). Globally, 210,000 tons of gold are in use. Gold's chemical symbol, AU, is from the Latin "Aurum," meaning "shining dawn."
Top Gold Buyers
India and China are the world's largest gold consumers. In India, buying gold jewelry is considered a joyous celebration.
Gold Investments Rise
Gold investments are diversifying. Some buy gold biscuits or coins for safekeeping, while others invest in online gold ETFs or sovereign gold bonds for returns and security.
Fun Fact About Gold
One kilogram of gold can be drawn into a very fine wire approximately 1.6 kilometers long.
Gold Prices Fall Sharply
Silver Prices Steady
Silver prices remain unchanged at ₹120 per gram and ₹120,000 per kilogram.