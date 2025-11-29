A four-day international organic programme was inaugurated in Shillong to boost global market linkages for Northeast India's organic produce. The event, a collaboration between Meghalaya, APEDA, and IFOAM, aims to become an annual regional affair.

International Organic Programme Inaugurated in Shillong

The four-day international programme featuring the APEDA Buyer-Seller Meet, 1st Northeast India Organic Week, and the 4th IFOAM World Organic Youth Summit (28 November - 1 December 2025) was formally inaugurated on Saturday in Shillong. Organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with MEGNOLIA, APEDA, IFOAM-Organics Asia, and assisted by NERAMAC, the event brought together international buyers, importers, organic experts, and youth delegations from multiple countries, as per the Ministry of Commerce.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, North Eastern Council, Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Meghalaya; Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA; Shakil P. Ahammed, Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya; Saloni Verma, Deputy Secretary Government of Meghalaya, Brenden Hoare, Adviser, IFOAM Jennifer Chang, Executive Director, IFOAM Asia; Bhaskar Barua, Managing Director NERAMAC, Saswati Bose, General Manager APEDA, Mathew John, President, IFOAM Asia; and Priyanka Uday, Associate Director, CRISIL.

APEDA's Vision for Regional Organic Growth

Speaking at the inauguration, Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, highlighted the significance of strengthening the global visibility of Northeast India's organic produce. He said, "The first edition of the Northeast India Organic Meet has brought together stakeholders from 22 countries, demonstrating strong international interest in the region's organic potential. We have collaborated with the State Government, Ministry of Agriculture, NEC and IFOAM Asia, with an aim to amplify the global profile of Meghalaya's organic products." He further added, "Going forward, we aim to make this an annual event, hosted by different Northeast states each year to promote regional organic value chains worldwide. We also encourage farmers, FPOs and stakeholders from Meghalaya to participate in the upcoming BIOFACH, where India is a partner country, to further showcase their produce on a global platform."

Fostering Market Linkages and Sustainable Agriculture

The event aims to strengthen global market linkages for organic products from Northeast India, promote sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and foster youth leadership through dialogue and international collaboration. With B2B sessions, cultural programmes, and field visits planned, the event marks a significant milestone in showcasing the organic potential of Meghalaya and the Northeastern Region. (ANI)