Gold Price Today: Gold prices experienced a slight dip on July 8th. According to the India Bullion Jewellers Association (IBJA) website, 24-carat pure gold was priced at ₹96,600 per 10 grams on Tuesday. The previous day, gold was at ₹96,737 per 10 grams. Let's find out the gold rates in 10 different cities across the country.

Impact of Tariff Deadline Extension

Donald Trump's extension of the tariff deadline from July 9th to August 1st will likely keep gold as a preferred investment option for investors. After four consecutive trading days of decline, 24-carat gold was at ₹97,118 per 10 grams at 9:10 am on July 8th. 22-carat gold was at ₹89,283.

Gold Rate in New Delhi on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,750 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,990 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Mumbai on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,600 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,840 per 10 grams

Gold Rate in Kolkata on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,600 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,840 per 10 grams

Gold Rate in Bengaluru on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,600 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,840 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Ahmedabad on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,650 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,890 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Jaipur on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,750 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,990 per 10 grams

Gold Rate in Lucknow on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,750 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,990 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Patna on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,650 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,890 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Chandigarh on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,750 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,990 per 10 grams

Gold Price in Bhopal on July 8th

22 Carat- ₹90,650 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹98,890 per 10 grams