Gold price RISES again on August 5: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices jumped ₹75 per gram, reaching ₹9,370. Housewives are concerned as the price per sovereign rose by ₹600 to ₹74,960. Silver also saw a ₹2 increase per gram
Everyone loves gold!
Gold and silver prices changed on Tuesday, the second trading day of the week. Housewives are worried as the price of gold neared ₹75,000. In India, gold is considered culturally significant and an investment asset. The price of gold fluctuates depending on the international market, the value of the dollar, and supply and demand.
Gold in important events
Gold jewelry plays an important role in weddings, festivals, and important events. Gold is also considered an investment asset in India because it acts as a safe-haven asset during times of economic crisis. Gold is also used in electronic equipment, especially in circuit boards and connectors, due to its high electrical conductivity.
Use of gold in industry
In the medical field, gold is used in dentistry and some treatments because it is biocompatible. Industrially, gold is used in aerospace equipment and other high-tech applications.
Gold, silver price status
In Chennai, the price of ornamental gold increased by ₹75 per gram to ₹9,370. The price per sovereign increased by ₹600 to ₹74,960. Similarly, the price of silver increased by ₹2 per gram to ₹125. One kilogram of silver bar costs ₹125,000.