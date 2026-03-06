Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the govt will support exporters affected by West Asia tensions that have disrupted trade. An Inter-Ministerial Group is in regular contact with them and the ministry is working on ways to provide comfort.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the recently-created Inter-Ministerial Group has been in regular touch with exporters, amidst tensions in West Asia that invariably disrupted trade and shipping lines. "Even this morning, they must have had an engagement. They take feedback. And we will not be found wanting and supporting our exporters in any way. We should continue to meet all the commitments that we have made to our buyers, whether in goods or services," Piyush Goyal told reporters.

He said the government will use every policy tool and the export promotion mission to support our exporters. "I have already given some instructions in the last two days also. (today), we'll be formalizing some ways to give comfort to our exporters," he said.

Finding Resolutions for Exporters

He added that his ministry is in dialogue with the Ministry of Shipping and with all the shipping companies. "I do hope we will find resolution to this issue also."

"We are working with them to see how that burden our exporters can be supported with. But I can assure you this government stands with our industry and will continue to ensure that all our international commitments are met because that is what defines India. Even during COVID, India met all its international commitments, which earned us the acronym of a trusted partner. And we will continue to be the trusted partner of the world," he further said.

About the Inter-Ministerial Group

Earlier this week, an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) for Supply Chain Resilience' was created, comprising members from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, to facilitate effective coordination, monitoring and follow-up. (ANI)