As the festive season approaches on October 3, 2026, gold and silver prices remain high across major Indian cities. The price for 24K gold is approximately Rs 1,50,280 per 10 grams, while 22K gold costs around Rs 1,37,750.

Gold and silver prices remain closely watched by buyers and investors as the festive season approaches. On October 3, 2026, gold prices remained elevated, with 24-carat gold at around Rs 15,028 per gram and 22-carat gold at Rs 13,775 per gram in most major Indian markets, according to Goodreturns. Silver prices, meanwhile, stood at Rs 234.90 per gram in several cities, while Chennai and Hyderabad recorded a higher rate of Rs 245.10 per gram.

For buyers looking at jewellery, 22K gold is generally the key benchmark, while 24K represents higher-purity gold. Goodreturns' October 3 data shows relatively limited variation in gold prices across the major cities. Delhi recorded a slightly higher rate than several other markets, while Chennai had a marginally higher 18K rate.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: City-Wise Rates

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,37,900 Rs 1,50,450 Rs 2,34,900 Mumbai Rs 1,37,750 Rs 1,50,280 Rs 2,34,900 Kolkata Rs 1,37,750 Rs 1,50,280 Rs 2,34,900 Chennai Rs 1,37,750 Rs 1,50,280 Rs 2,34,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,37,750 Rs 1,50,280 Rs 2,34,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,37,750 Rs 1,50,280 Rs 2,34,900

Silver showed a clearer difference between markets. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru were at Rs 2,34,900 per kg, while Chennai and Hyderabad were higher at Rs 2,45,100 per kg. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, silver fell by Rs 100 per kg from the previous day's rate, while Chennai and Hyderabad gained Rs 100 per kg.

What Buyers Should Know

Goodreturns notes that its precious-metal prices are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other applicable levies. The final amount paid for jewellery can therefore be higher after taxes and making charges. Buyers should check the prevailing rate with their local jeweller before making a purchase.

With gold prices above Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams for 24K purity in several major markets and silver around Rs 2.35 lakh-Rs 2.45 lakh per kg, even small daily movements can make a noticeable difference to larger purchases.