During his Chicago visit, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged US companies to invest in India's expanding food processing sector and modern agricultural value chains, while also calling for deeper collaboration in startups and innovation.

Piyush Goyal Promotes India-US Business Ties in Chicago

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has pitched India’s expanding food processing sector, modernising agricultural value chains and large consumer market as key investment opportunities for US companies, while calling for deeper India-US collaboration in startups and innovation during his visit to Chicago. Taking to his official X account, Goyal shared details of a series of engagements in Chicago with US business leaders, startups and professional groups.

Focus on Food Sector and Agriculture

During the visit, Goyal met Juan Ricardo Luciano, Chair of the Board and CEO of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), and discussed opportunities for the company to expand its presence and investments in India. “With our rapidly expanding food processing sector, modernizing agricultural value chains, and massive consumer base, India offers tremendous potential for sustainable growth and long term collaboration,” he said.

Strengthening Startup and Innovation Links

The Commerce Minister also delivered the keynote address at a US-India Business Council (USIBC) roundtable on ‘Startups & Innovation: Scaling Ideas, Investment and Growth’ in Chicago. At the roundtable, discussions focused on venture investment, commercialisation and corporate partnerships to help Indian and US startups scale across markets. Goyal also explored opportunities to deepen India-US innovation linkages and support the next generation of high-growth enterprises.

Engagements with Business and Professional Leaders

As part of his engagements, Goyal interacted with the leadership and members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) from its Chicago, Michigan and Ohio chapters. “Chartered Accountants have a pivotal role in strengthening this partnership by helping businesses navigate cross-border taxation, regulatory compliance and financial governance, while making Indian enterprises investment-ready for global capital,” Goyal said in his post.

The minister separately met Paul Grewal, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer at Cognition, and exchanged views on leveraging the company’s artificial intelligence solutions and deepening its presence in India.

Goyal also met Aon CEO Greg Case and discussed the company’s operations in India and opportunities for further expansion. The Minister highlighted “India's growing strengths as a global hub for talent, innovation and business services, and the potential for deeper India-US business partnerships.” (ANI)