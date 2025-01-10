Gautam Adani to Mukesh Ambani- Top 10 Richest Families in India

Many families have built vast business empires, contributing to India's economic growth and providing employment to thousands. Some families, running businesses for generations, are among the richest in the country. Let's learn about the top 10 richest families in India.

Mukesh Ambani Family

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is India's number one richest person. Their family wealth is around 95.4 billion dollars. Mukesh Ambani is ranked 18th in the list of the world's richest people. Almost everyone in Mukesh Ambani's family works in some business segment.

Gautam Adani Family

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's family has a wealth of 62.3 billion dollars. Gautam Adani is currently ranked 25th in the list of the world's richest people. It is known that Adani Group's business has expanded into many sectors.

Shiv Nadar Family

HCL chairman Shiv Nadar's family is ranked 3rd in the list of the richest people in the country. The Nadar family's assets are worth $42.1 billion. Their family is ranked 37th in the list of the world's richest.

Savitri Jindal Family

The Savitri Jindal family is ranked 4th in the list of the richest families. Their family runs the OP Jindal Group. This family has a wealth of 38.5 billion dollars. They are ranked 41st in the world's rich list.

Dilip Shanghvi Family

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries chairman Dilip Shanghvi's family is ranked 5th. Their family wealth is 29.8 billion dollars. The Dilip Shanghvi family is ranked 59th in the world's rich list.

Cyrus Poonawalla Family

Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla's family wealth is 22.2 billion dollars. This family is ranked 89th in the world's rich list.

Kumar Birla Family

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Birla's family is on the list of India's top 10 richest families. Their family's earnings are 21.4 billion dollars. The Kumar Birla family is one of the top 100 richest families in the world.

Kushal Pal Singh Family

DLF Limited chairman Kushal Pal Singh's family is one of the rich families in India. Their family income is $18.1 billion.

Ravi Jaipuria Family

Varun Beverages chairman Ravi Jaipuria's family wealth is around 17.9 billion dollars. They are ranked 9th in the list of the richest families in the country.

Radhakishan Damani Family

DMart chairman Radhakishan Damani's family is ranked 10th in the list of the richest families in the country. Their income is $15.8 billion.

