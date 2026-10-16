Founded in 2002, Elon Musk launched SpaceX with roughly $100 million of his own money after the PayPal sale. He later admitted that he believed the company had less than a ten percent chance of succeeding. Today, that gamble stands as the most valuable venture in his business network.

The company's stock market debut valued it at about $1.75 trillion, and within days its market capitalization moved beyond $2 trillion, reaching around $2.43 trillion. Beyond rocket launches, the company owns satellite internet provider Starlink, which generated $4.4 billion in operating income during the previous year. SpaceX also sits at the center of Musk's expanding artificial intelligence ambitions through connections with xAI and X.