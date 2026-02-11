From Rs 2,000 to Lakhs: How Long-Term SIPs Reward Patience
Mutual Funds: If you invest Rs. 2,000 every month in mutual funds, you can build up a good amount in 10 years. With a 12 percent return, your total corpus will reach Rs. 4,65,000.
Returns in lakhs in 10 years
For the past few years, mutual funds have been giving good profits to investors. You can build a significant corpus, especially by saving small amounts every month. If you can save just Rs. 2,000 a month, you can get returns in lakhs in 10 years.
2000 rupees will become 4.65 lakhs..
Think you need a lot of money to invest? Not with a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). A Rs. 2,000 monthly SIP for 10 years at a 12% return can grow to about Rs. 4,65,000.
Debt mutual funds have lower risk
Risk is a big factor in investing. There are three types of mutual funds: equity, hybrid, and debt. If you want to avoid direct stock market risk, debt funds are a good choice.
To the government or companies
In debt funds, your money is invested in safer options like government securities and corporate bonds, not stocks. It's like lending money to the government or companies for interest.
Is this investment right for you?
Whether you invest in debt funds or SIPs depends on your financial needs and risk tolerance. With many funds available, choosing the right one is crucial.
