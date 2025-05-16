From insurance to loan offers: Benefits every salary account holder gets
A salary account offers more than just salary deposits. Discover benefits like accidental death insurance, loan priority, overdraft facility, free credit cards, online shopping discounts, free digital transactions, and much more.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Salary accounts
Most office workers receive their salaries through bank accounts, often set up by their employers. Salary accounts offer special benefits that banks don't always disclose.
Salary account holders
Salary account holders often have accidental death or health insurance coverage. Having a salary account can be advantageous when applying for personal or home loans.
Banks offer free credit cards
Salary accounts often come with an overdraft facility, allowing withdrawals even with a zero balance. Many banks offer free credit cards and attractive deals to salary account holders.
Online shopping
Banks offer online shopping and dining discounts, including rebates and cashback, to salary account holders. Digital services like NEFT and RTGS are often free for salary account holders.
Zero balance facility
Free checkbooks and debit cards are provided to those with salary accounts. Some salary accounts offer a zero balance facility, eliminating the need to maintain a minimum balance.