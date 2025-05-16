Rashtriya Parivarik Labh Yojana: Govt to provide Rs 30,000 monthly assistance
The Indian government's new National Family Benefit Scheme offers eligible families one-time financial assistance of Rs 30,000. Eligibility criteria include an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh and not being a government employee.
Allowances
The central government has taken various projects to make every family in the country financially sound. Various allowances are given every month. The country provides allowances to everyone from unemployed youth to the elderly. Similarly, farmers are given separate allowances.
National Family Benefit Scheme
Along with this, people from different sections of society get various benefits from the government. Now the government is taking another initiative. National Family Benefit Scheme is being launched. Under this scheme, each family will be given direct financial assistance.
This money will be given one time
The government will give Rs 30,000 per family. However, this money will be given one time. To get the benefit of this National Family Benefit Scheme, you must have certain qualifications. For example, the applicant must be over 18 years of age.
Aadhaar card
Similarly, the applicant has to be a citizen of India. Must have a valid identity card like Aadhaar card. You will get this benefit only if the annual income of the family is less than 2.5 lakhs.
Apply both online and offline
If any member of the family is a taxpayer, you will not get the benefit. Similarly, if anyone in the family is a government employee, you will not get this benefit. You can apply online to avail the benefits of this project. You can apply both online and offline.
Visit http://rply.gov.in to apply
Apply by visiting http://rply.gov.in. Click on the new application button. Provide your Aadhaar number, family member's name, income information. Upload necessary documents. After submitting the form, there will be verification. Then you will get the money.