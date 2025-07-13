Image Credit : X-@PIB_India

* First, download the RailOne app on your mobile phone.

* Open the app and register a new account or log in with an existing one.

* Click on the IRCTC link option on the home screen.

* Enter your IRCTC username and password.

* After completing verification through OTP, your account will be successfully linked.

* Once linked, you no longer need to log in to IRCTC separately for ticket booking.