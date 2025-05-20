Free insurance for Tamil Nadu govt employees: Agreement signed with 7 banks
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced several benefits for government employees, including earned leave from this year onwards and free life and accident insurance through agreements with seven leading banks.
| Published : May 20 2025, 10:00 AM
1 Min read
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
MOU signed with 7 banks for free life and accident insurance for government employees. CM Stalin also announced earned leave and other benefits.
Government Employees
The initiative aims to help government employees avoid high costs of individual insurance policies.
Life Insurance Amount
Benefits include ₹1 crore for accidental death/disability, ₹5 lakh per daughter (up to ₹10 lakh for two) for marriage, ₹10 lakh for higher education, and ₹10 lakh life insurance.
MOU with 7 leading banks
7 banks offer free insurance: SBI, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India. Interest rate concessions on loans are also offered.
