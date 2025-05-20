8th Pay Commission: Key salary hike expectations for central government employees
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in January 2025 that PM Modi has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Its recommendations will significantly increase the salaries of central government employees.
| Published : May 20 2025, 08:47 AM
1 Min read
15
Fitment Factor
The 8th Pay Commission may recommend a fitment factor of 2.86.
25
Salary Increase with 8th Pay Commission
If the 8th Pay Commission recommends a fitment factor of 2.86, the basic salary will increase from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480.
35
Minimum Pension as per 8th Pay Commission
The minimum pension will increase from ₹9,000 to ₹36,000 as per the 8th Pay Commission.
45
8th Pay Commission's Pay Matrix
The 8th Pay Commission may focus on reducing the pay gap between government and private sectors. The 7th CPC recommended a pay matrix with different pay levels.
55
When will the 8th Pay Commission be formed?
The 8th Pay Commission is likely to be formed by 2026.
