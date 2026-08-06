7 8 Image Credit : Getty

3 Phases

To build a crore-rupee brand, you need to follow this 3-phase plan. Phase 1 (1-6 months): You make the products yourself and earn a profit of ₹20,000-30,000 per month through social media. Phase 2 (6-12 months): You teach and hire women from rural or underprivileged backgrounds to join your team. You can then focus on design and marketing. Phase 3 (1-3 years): Register your brand as an 'Eco-luxury' or 'Sustainable Brand'. List your products on international platforms like Amazon and Etsy. In Europe and the US, handmade upcycled goods can sell for lakhs!