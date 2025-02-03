Fly with Air India's 'Namaste World' sale: Domestic tickets at Rs 1,499, international at Rs 12,577

Air India has launched a new sale called Namaste World Sale, offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,499 and international tickets from Rs 12,577.

Air India offers flight travel at bus ticket prices

Air India offers flight travel at bus ticket prices with its Namaste World Sale. Book tickets until October 31 and travel anytime. Learn more about this offer from India's largest airline and a Tata Group subsidiary.

Air India Special Sale

The airline has introduced the Namaste World Sale, a special promotional event offering massive discounts on domestic and international flight tickets. With fares as low as bus ticket prices, this sale is a great opportunity for budget-conscious travelers. The booking period for this exclusive offer started on February 2 and is available until midnight on February 6. Passengers who book tickets within this period can travel anytime between February 21 and October 31.

Air India

This makes it a flexible and affordable option for planning trips. As part of this limited-time sale, Air India is offering domestic economy class tickets starting at just Rs 1,499, making air travel more accessible than ever. Business class fares for domestic routes start at Rs 9,999, providing a luxurious flying experience at a reasonable price. For international travelers, economy class ticket prices start at Rs 12,577, while business class fares are available from Rs 20,870.

Namaste World Sale

This initiative is highly attractive for those looking to experience air travel. To avail of these discounted fares, passengers must book their tickets exclusively through Air India's official website or mobile app. The airline has also announced that no convenience fee will be charged for tickets booked under this promotional sale, further reducing travel expenses. Additionally, customers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, or Bank of Baroda credit or debit cards can enjoy additional discounts based on respective bank offers.

Flight Tickets

One of the key highlights of this sale is that it is applicable only for a limited number of seats. This means that the first few customers to book their tickets will benefit from these massive discounts. Considering the affordability and flexibility of travel dates, the Namaste World Sale is expected to attract a large number of travelers seeking budget-friendly air travel options.

