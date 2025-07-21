Image Credit : Social Media

Agricultural land loans are generally provided up to Rs 10 Lakhs, but this amount may vary depending on the bank. The borrower has to pay about 20% of the total value of the land as a down payment.

A maximum repayment period of up to 10 years is provided for this loan, which may also vary depending on the bank's policies. Interest rates vary from bank to bank but are generally between 7% and 10%.

Some banks also offer subsidized interest rates, especially when working in conjunction with government schemes.