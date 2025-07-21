Financing Your Farm: Loans of Rs 10 Lakh Available for Land Purchase
Banks offer loans for farmers and educated youth to buy land. Several banks, including Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, provide these loans, which help improve agriculture and increase production.
Land for everyone
Features of agricultural land loan
Agricultural land loans are generally provided up to Rs 10 Lakhs, but this amount may vary depending on the bank. The borrower has to pay about 20% of the total value of the land as a down payment.
A maximum repayment period of up to 10 years is provided for this loan, which may also vary depending on the bank's policies. Interest rates vary from bank to bank but are generally between 7% and 10%.
Some banks also offer subsidized interest rates, especially when working in conjunction with government schemes.
Eligibility for loan
There are some basic qualifications for getting an agricultural land loan. The applicant must be over 18 years of age and an Indian citizen.
Those with experience or interest in agriculture, especially educated youth, can apply for this loan. Land ownership documents, proof of income, and identity proof are required to get a loan.
Further, the value of the land being purchased and its legal documents will be reviewed.
Major banks and their services
Union Bank of India: This bank provides loans to farmers at low-interest rates for purchasing land. With over 9300 branches, it provides easily accessible services to farmers.
Bank of Baroda: This bank offers low-interest rates for agricultural loans and a simple documentation process. It provides loans in conjunction with schemes like PM Vidya Lakshmi.
Indian Overseas Bank: This bank provides the necessary financial assistance to farmers for purchasing land with simple terms.
Federal Bank: This private sector bank offers flexible repayment options for agricultural land loans.
Canara Bank: This bank offers dedicated agricultural and rural loan schemes for rural development.
Benefits and challenges
Agricultural production will increase
Agricultural land loans provide important financial support to farmers and those who want to engage in agriculture. Through these loans, one can buy land, improve agriculture, and achieve economic growth.
It is important to study the different schemes of banks and choose the loan that suits them. The joint efforts of the government and banks will further strengthen Indian agriculture.