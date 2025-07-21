No Toll Fees for Locals Living Within 20 km of Toll Plazas: Check Details
Residents within 20 km of toll plazas get unlimited travel with a monthly pass. This offers a budget-friendly solution for daily commuters.
20 KM Toll Rule
To reduce toll expenses, a new rule helps residents near toll plazas. If you live within 20 km of a toll, you qualify for a toll-free monthly pass. This gives you unlimited passage through that toll without further charges, once you complete a simple monthly registration. This helps daily commuters and locals who frequently use nearby toll plazas.
National Highway Toll Rules
As part of this toll reform, the government introduced the 'Jitni Doori, Utna Toll' policy. Vehicles with GNSS tracking won't be charged for trips up to 20 km. This ensures accurate toll billing based on the exact distance traveled. National Highway Toll Rules 2008 were amended, and this program is being piloted on select highways.
Rs.340 Monthly Pass
Those living within 20 km can get a monthly pass for just Rs. 340. This allows unlimited toll crossings for 30 days. This pass is only valid at the issuing toll plaza. No money will be deducted from FASTag accounts while the pass is active. For frequent local travelers, this is a practical, money-saving solution.
Documents for Local Toll Pass
To apply, residents need address proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, or utility bill) within 20 km, vehicle registration, a passport-size photo, and an active FASTag account. Visit the toll plaza office, fill out the application, submit documents, and pay Rs. 340 via cash, card, or digitally. Once verified, the FASTag is updated or a direct pass is issued.
GNSS Toll Calculation
This free pass isn't for commercial vehicles or those registered outside the 20 km radius. Renew the pass monthly with the same fee and process. Report any vehicle or address changes to the toll office immediately. For residents near tolls, this is a helpful perk ensuring stress-free, affordable travel.