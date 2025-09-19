Filed Your ITR? Here's How Long It Takes to Receive Your Refund
After filing your ITR, many taxpayers eagerly await their refund. The time it takes can vary based on several factors. Check here to know more about when you might receive your money back.
1 Min read
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
Have you filed your ITR?
The ITR filing deadline has passed. After filing, everyone eagerly awaits their refund. Learn when to expect your money based on income tax rules.
24
Image Credit : Pixabay
How many days for a refund?
The Income Tax Dept says to wait 3-4 weeks after filing. Your refund is credited after an internal check. Small refunds are faster, but larger amounts take more time.
34
Image Credit : Pixabay
If the refund doesn't come
Refunds can be delayed for many reasons. Forgetting e-verification, errors in your ITR, or incorrect bank details can all stop your refund and may trigger a notice.
44
Image Credit : Incometax.gov
How to check your refund?
Go to https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/ and log in with your PAN and password. Click on the 'Return' option to view your submitted returns and check your refund status.
