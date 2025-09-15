Income Tax Return Filing Ends Today: Check Steps to File ITR Before Midnight
Over six crore income tax returns have been filed in India, and the number is expected to rise further as last-minute filers rush to complete the process.
ITR Last Day Today
Time is running out for taxpayers. The Income Tax Department has reminded that today (September 15) is the last day to file income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26 without penalty.
So far, over six crore income tax returns have already been filed, and the number is expected to increase further as last-minute filers rush to complete the process. "Thank you, taxpayers and tax professionals, for helping us achieve the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed, and still counting," the department posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.
Penalties May Apply
The initial deadline was July 31, but it was extended by six weeks due to "structural and content amendments" in the ITR forms. No further extension has been announced this time.
To support taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has said its help center is operating 24/7, providing assistance through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and X. It has also urged those who haven't filed yet to do so immediately to avoid portal congestion as the deadline approaches.
In recent years, tax compliance has been steadily increasing. In 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed, up from 6.77 crore in 2023-24, marking a 7.5% year-on-year increase.
Missing today's deadline could attract penalties and interest, depending on the taxable income.
How to File ITR Online
Documents You Need
AIS (Annual Information Statement): Shows income, TDS, TCS, asset purchases, savings interest.
Form 16: Provided by employer, shows salary and TDS.
House rent receipts (if applicable).
Investment/payment receipts (if applicable).
Choosing the Right ITR Form
ITR-1 (SAHAJ): For individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh, excluding directors, those with foreign assets, and others with complex income sources.
ITR-2: For individuals/HUFs without business/professional income, not eligible for ITR-1.
ITR-3: For individuals/HUFs with business or professional income.
ITR-4 (SUGAM): For residents, HUFs, firms (excluding LLPs) with presumptive income up to ₹50 lakh.
Income Tax Return: Step-by-Step Filing Process
Log in to incometax.gov.in using PAN and password.
Go to e-File > Income Tax Return > File Income Tax Return.
Select AY 2025–26 and choose online mode.
Select taxpayer type (e.g., individual).
Choose the applicable ITR form (e.g., ITR-1 for salaried individuals).
Fill in income, deductions, and tax details.
Preview, verify, and submit your return.
Complete e-verification using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or send signed ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru within 30 days.
Once verified, you'll receive a confirmation message with transaction ID and acknowledgment number.