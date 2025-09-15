Image Credit : freepik

The initial deadline was July 31, but it was extended by six weeks due to "structural and content amendments" in the ITR forms. No further extension has been announced this time.

To support taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has said its help center is operating 24/7, providing assistance through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions, and X. It has also urged those who haven't filed yet to do so immediately to avoid portal congestion as the deadline approaches.

In recent years, tax compliance has been steadily increasing. In 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed, up from 6.77 crore in 2023-24, marking a 7.5% year-on-year increase.

Missing today's deadline could attract penalties and interest, depending on the taxable income.