Missed ITR Last Date? Here's How You Can Still File Your Return
ITR: The CBDT has once again extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR). The reason for this is the slow performance of the Income Tax Department's website.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Income Tax Filing
The CBDT has extended the ITR filing deadline again. First, it was July 31, 2025, then moved to Sept 15, and now extended one more day, allowing filings until Sept 16, 2025.
ITR Last Date
The reason for this was the slow performance of the Income Tax Department's website. Many people reported having trouble downloading the forms. That's why the deadline was extended to Sept 16.
Belated Filing
But don't worry if you couldn't file by this date. You can file a belated return until December 31, 2025. A belated return is one that is not filed by the original due date.
Income Tax Website
As per income tax rules, you can file a return for a financial year 3 months before the end of the next assessment year. So, you can file the ITR for FY 2024-25 by Dec 31, 2025.
Tax Payers
A penalty is charged for late filing. Under Section 234F, the max penalty is Rs 5,000. But if your total income is under Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is only Rs 1,000. So, file by Dec 31!