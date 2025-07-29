Image Credit : Asianet News

Certifications obtained after 01.04.2024, like Import Export Code (IEC), Digital Signature, Registration & Membership Certificate (RCMC), and Central FSSAI, along with receipts, should be submitted. After consultation with export bodies like APEDA and DGFT, a maximum subsidy of Rs 15,000 per person will be provided.

Interested farmers, FPOs, and small agri-businesses can contact the Deputy Director of Agriculture (Agri-Business) at the District Collector's office or via email (ddab.namakkal@gmail.com).