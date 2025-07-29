Farming Made Easier: TN Govt to Give Rs 15,000 Subsidy to Farmers
The DMK government has introduced a scheme to provide a subsidy of Rs 15,000 to farmers in Tamil Nadu. Let's delve into the details of this initiative.
Subsidy for Farmers
The Tamil Nadu government is rolling out various schemes for farmers. This new subsidy will help farmers, farmer producer organizations, and small agricultural businesses get necessary certifications for exporting vegetables, millets, fruits, spices, condiments, and value-added products, as per the 2024-25 agricultural budget.
Required Documents
Certifications obtained after 01.04.2024, like Import Export Code (IEC), Digital Signature, Registration & Membership Certificate (RCMC), and Central FSSAI, along with receipts, should be submitted. After consultation with export bodies like APEDA and DGFT, a maximum subsidy of Rs 15,000 per person will be provided.
Interested farmers, FPOs, and small agri-businesses can contact the Deputy Director of Agriculture (Agri-Business) at the District Collector's office or via email (ddab.namakkal@gmail.com).
Karur District Farmers
Farmers and FPOs in Karur cultivating mango, coconut, millets, drumstick, turmeric, shallots, and cucumber can receive up to Rs 15,000 as a subsidy. Submit receipts for certifications like IE Code, RCMC, Digital Signature, and Central FSSAI license obtained after 01.04.2024. This follows consultations with DGFT and APEDA.
Contact Address
Interested farmers and FPOs can contact the Deputy Director of Agriculture (Agri-Business), Karur at 9965588226, or agriculture officers at 8220915157, 9942286337, 9489508735 for more information and export guidance.