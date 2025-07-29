Invest in Post Office TD, Get Fixed Returns up to Rs 2 Lakh in Just 5 Years
Earning money is crucial, but investing it wisely is equally important. Think carefully before investing. Let's explore a secure investment scheme with good returns.
Post Office Time Deposit Scheme
For those seeking a secure saving option with government backing, the Post Office Time Deposit (TD) Scheme is a great choice. Like bank FDs, it offers fixed interest. It's popular for its low risk and tax benefits. You can deposit for your preferred duration.
What are the interest rates?
The Postal Department recently revised TD interest rates: 1 year: 6.9% (unchanged) 2 years: Reduced from 7% to 6.9% 3 years: Reduced from 7.1% to 6.9% 5 years: Increased from 7.5% to 7.7%
How much can you invest?
Invest a minimum of Rs 1000, with no maximum limit. Tenures are 1, 2, 3, and 5 years. Interest is calculated quarterly and paid annually. Open personal, joint, or minor accounts. Transfer your account to another post office. 5-year TDs offer tax benefits under 80C.
Returns on Rs 1 Lakh Investment
Here's what you get by investing Rs 100000: 1 year: Rs 1,06,9975 2 years: Rs 1,14,162 3 years: Rs 1,21,558 5 years: Rs 1,38,570
Rs 5 Lakh Investment Yields Rs 2 Lakh Interest
Invest Rs 5 Lakh and get: 1 year: Rs 5,34,877 2 years: Rs 5,70,806 3 years: Rs 6,07,790 5 years: Rs 6,92,840 Profit (Interest): Rs 1,92,840 (almost Rs 2 Lakh). Higher returns than bank FDs, plus tax benefits. Contact your nearest post office for details.
